A Samsung worker gives a demonstration of the Galaxy Z Flip Phone at the Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

INTERNATIONAL - The Galaxy Z Flip isn’t Samsung Electronics Co.’s first foldable device, but it’s the first to carry the Z designation, which the company is dedicating exclusively to foldables.



Announced at an event in San Francisco on 11 February, the Z Flip is going on sale on Valentine’s Day at a price of $1,380.



