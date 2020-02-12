INTERNATIONAL - The Galaxy Z Flip isn’t Samsung Electronics Co.’s first foldable device, but it’s the first to carry the Z designation, which the company is dedicating exclusively to foldables.
Announced at an event in San Francisco on 11 February, the Z Flip is going on sale on Valentine’s Day at a price of $1,380.
It’s shaping up to be the most refined and complete foldable phone to date, and though its price remains high, it is actually the most affordable foldable from a big-name manufacturer. In the space of a few months, Samsung has shrunk both the size and price of the $1,980 Galaxy Fold into a compact square device, and it’s decided the foldable category has earned a distinct division in its phone portfolio.