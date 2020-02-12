Samsung releases three new devices in the Galaxy S20 series









Samsung lifted the veil on its new series of Samsung Galaxy S20 devices with the camera qualities on the smartphones being the most talked about features. Photo: Samsung DURBAN - Samsung lifted the veil on its new series of Samsung Galaxy S20 devices with the camera qualities on the smartphones being the most talked about features. With new series camera architecture is perfectly combined with AI and it has Samsung’s largest image sensor yet for stunning image quality. The Galaxy S20’s camera features super-high resolution including 108MP for the Galaxy S20 Ultra as well as 64MP for the Galaxy S20 and S20+.The Galaxy S20 Ultra takes the camera features to the next level by combining nine pixels into one at the sensor level for higher quality images in low light, using cutting-edge binning technology. People can use up to 30X zoom on the Galaxy S20 and 20+ or go for the S20 Ultra’s revolutionary folded lenses with 10x lossless zoom for 100x Space Zoom. With advanced crop-zoom technology, S20 users can also capture a shot, crop it and edit it more easily, while keeping the quality of the image.





Introducing the #GalaxyS20. This is the phone that will change photography.

Learn more: https://t.co/IOEN0Dur2w pic.twitter.com/gbKmYyW7xH — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 11, 2020





Another feature that makes devices one of a kind is Single Take lets you stay in the moment by capturing a number of photo and videos, such as live focus, cropped, ultra wide and more, and use AI to recommend the best shots.

Meet the camera that changes photography, and the phone that changes mobile. Introducing #GalaxyS20 Ultra, #GalaxyS20+ and #GalaxyS20 pic.twitter.com/QwwOrRZAWj — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 11, 2020

The new devices offer a new integration between Spotify and Bixby Routines and with Music Share users can extend their paired Bluetooth connection to a car stereo or speaker via your device.

A partnership between Netflix and Samsung will put the Galaxy S20 in the hands of renown directors to capture exclusive content for Samsung users. Plus users can search and play Netflix program by simply asking Bixby. The Galaxy S20 series takes mobile gaming to the next level with a 120Hz display and later this year Samsung partner, Microsoft, will launch its popular Forza Street in the Galaxy Store, marking the first time the game is coming to mobile.

Knox, an industry-leading mobile security platform that protects the device from the chip level through the software level, makes the Galaxy S20's the most secure device Samsung has ever made.

Users can also use the Galaxy S20 to control their smart home with SmartThings, live healthy lives and meet wellness goals with Samsung Health and pay on the go with Samsung Pay. Samsung als announced that Samsung Pay will go over 70 percent coverage of all the bank cards in South Africa including a new partner Nedbank.

@Nedbank 💳 + #SamsungPay = See money differently!



Mastercard users can link 💳s & tap or swipe from today 😉



Get more info here:

🖱️ https://t.co/bkGU6Ofi0d pic.twitter.com/XJCguo2h6f — Samsung Mobile SA (@SamsungMobileSA) February 11, 2020

"As we enter this new decade, how we communicate and how we experience the world around us has evolved. Samsung is therefore providing a next-generation device for transforming people’s lives. With an incredible AI powered camera, you can capture the moments as they happen and connect more seamlessly with the people you love," said Justin Hume, Director: Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa.

From March 6, 2020, the Galaxy S20 series will be available in various colours depending on which device takes your fancy.

The Galaxy S20 is available in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink while the Galaxy S20+ comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Black however the Galaxy S20 Ultra is available in just two colours Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE