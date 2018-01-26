INTERNATIONAL - Samsung has took to it's website to reveal the launch date of the new glaxy S9 Smartphone.

According to Samsung’s website the latest smartphone from the firm will be revealed on 25th February , which is one day before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 begins in Barcelona, Spain.

There’s not much in the way of detail except for the sentence “The Camera. Reimagined” and a date. However, there has been leaks of information spread about the specifications of the phone.

The information was spotted by NDTV and alleges that the Galaxy S9 will house Samsung’s new ISOCELL sensor which is capable of capturing Full HD video (1920×1080) at 480 frames per second which is great for slow-motion video.

There was also mention to three additional sensors – ISOCELL Bright, ISOCELL Dual and ISOCELL Slim At the moment we likely know more about the Galaxy S9 than Samsung would like us to. Last week a photo of a Galaxy S9’s box appeared online which touted features such as variable aperture and a QHD+ sAMOLED display.

However, it remains unclear whether any or all of these will find itself on the S9.

