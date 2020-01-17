Samsung users can customise their Galaxy devices with the Galaxy Store









DURBAN - Samsung has made it easier for users customise their Galaxy easy with a variety of wallpapers, fonts, themes, and watch faces available in the Galaxy Store. Here’s how you can add a personal flair to your device. Make It Your Galaxy Whether you’re celebrating the new year or just want to personalise your Galaxy device, the store has something for everyone. Simply open the Galaxy Store and navigate to the “My Galaxy” menu and you will find a wide range of customisation options. Source: Samsung Themes will give your entire device a makeover with new skins for your icons, backgrounds, and even fonts. While themes will change the general appearance of your phone, the wallpaper is simply the background image on your home screen. The Galaxy Store also features a wide variety of wallpapers to choose from to customize your home screen. For Galaxy Watch users, the store also offers a massive library of custom watch faces to personalise your favorite wearable.

Best of 2019

Customisation was popular throughout the Galaxy Store in 2019 as tech increasingly became an important part of fashion and individual expression. In February 2019, Samsung consolidated its themes and apps under the Galaxy store, which is now home to a growing number of themes and watch faces. Thanks in part to these additions, the store has also seen its customer base grow rapidly over the last year.

Last year saw a burst in popularity of the colourful and unique themes in the Galaxy Store from designers around the world. The most popular theme categories were simple, nature, colourful, and cute.

The deep black and rich bronze tones of Sebastian Wolodkiewicz’s [SW] Luxury Gear theme are one such example, featuring a steam-punk aesthetic that was popular among Galaxy Store users. The black and blue trend wasn’t just limited to themes, as users also sought rich blues and dark blacks for their wallpapers.

Some designers, such as studio 1624, embraced the darker side of the trend. The studio’s Urban Rain video wallpaper turns your phone into a rain-streaked window, for those that love the melancholy of a rainy afternoon. O

Watch faces, on the other hand, focused more on health and wellness. Users preferred watch faces that allowed them to track health and wellness stats easily right from their wrist.

Looking for a way to personalize your own Galaxy devices? Head to the Galaxy Store to find more wallpapers, themes, and watch faces that best suit your style.

The Galaxy Store comes pre-installed on all Galaxy phones and can be reached on the home screen or in the Samsung folder.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE