DURBAN - Samsung has made it easier for users customise their Galaxy easy with a variety of wallpapers, fonts, themes, and watch faces available in the Galaxy Store.
Here’s how you can add a personal flair to your device.
Make It Your Galaxy
Whether you’re celebrating the new year or just want to personalise your Galaxy device, the store has something for everyone. Simply open the Galaxy Store and navigate to the “My Galaxy” menu and you will find a wide range of customisation options.
Themes will give your entire device a makeover with new skins for your icons, backgrounds, and even fonts.
While themes will change the general appearance of your phone, the wallpaper is simply the background image on your home screen. The Galaxy Store also features a wide variety of wallpapers to choose from to customize your home screen.
For Galaxy Watch users, the store also offers a massive library of custom watch faces to personalise your favorite wearable.