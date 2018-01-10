CAPE TOWN - Flash memory manufacturer SanDisk, unveiled he world’s smallest 1TB (1 000 1GB USB disks) USB flash drive.

The new flash memory stick was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Showcase(CES) in Las Vegas and is set to eliminate the need for external hard drives.

SanDisk also announced the world’s smallest 256GB USB flash drive called the Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive. This was made for people who want to add more photos, videos, games and audio files to their notebooks, tablets, TVs, gaming consoles and car audio systems.

SanDisk’s parent company, Western Digital, also unveiled new products such as voice-activated media streaming via Smart Home devices, and a portfolio of high-capacity flash storage products that will address personal content needs.

These products are made as accessories to smartphones, drones, action cameras and virtual reality (VR) goggles.

“Our lives are increasingly connected to and enriched by pictures, videos, music and ideas,” said Dinesh Bahal, vice president of product management of client solutions at Western Digital.

“From the parent filming a school recital on their smartphone to the drone enthusiast or pro photographer, our range of consumer solutions are designed to help everyone preserve, access and share their digital world,” Bahal said.

