JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank announced the 2019 Global Fintech Hackcelerator for Southern Africa competition winners – Ukheshe and Mindbridge.
The Global Fintech Hackcelerator, powered by KPMG Matchi, is a fintech acceleration programme that creates a platform for fintech firms to demonstrate their innovative solutions to complex financial challenges in the Southern African region.
The competition gave fintech firms from all over the world an opportunity to submit an application in response to problem statements constructed by the Sarb in collaboration with other local and international industry experts.
The regional hackcelerator received 95 entries from interested fintech firms located across the globe. All responding firms were validated by KPMG Matchi and scored by a team of 24 industry executives from organisations such as Absa, Discovery, Investec, National Treasury, Nedbank, SARB and the Technology Innovation Agency.
The top 12 innovative and sustainable fintech solutions were announced in early October and today the respondents showcased their solutions at the Fintech Demo Day.