A mobile app developed for the Reserve Bank has won an International Association of Currency Affairs Award. African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - A mobile app developed for the Reserve Bank has won an International Association of Currency Affairs Award. Shortlisted amongst digital banking platforms from the Bank of Canada and the Reserve Bank of Australia, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) currency mobile app was named the Best Banknote Public Education program, website, or app.

Developed and launched alongside the introduction of the commemorative Madiba banknotes series in 2018, the mobile app was developed to drive awareness and education on the various features of the South African banknotes, demonstrating the design, security, technical and quality elements using augmented reality technology.

The app was created for SARB by local animation, gaming, and augmented reality studio Sea Monster, which worked with SARB to develop the app over a three-month period following a rigorous tender and evaluation process.

Sea Monster Chief Executive Glenn Gillis said, "We’re thrilled that SARB elected to go with a local gaming and animation studio, not assuming that only international companies can deliver at this level. SARB used its procurement rules and budget to foster local innovation and creativity. So often we see local corporates and government using procurement processes as an excuse not to innovate and this wasn’t the case here at all. SARB’s confidence in the abilities of the Sea Monster team has clearly been validated through this award.".

A mobile app developed for the Reserve Bank has won an International Association of Currency Affairs Award. Photo: Supplied





The mobile app features augmented reality, video, audio of Nelson Mandela’s voice, and a game designed to teach cash handlers how to identify genuine banknotes.

"The app showcases the full gamut of what can be done using different types of media, augmented reality, animation and games to deliver on a single business outcome," said Lebo Lekoma, Sea Monster head of client services.

The International Association of Currency Affairs is a non-profit association of central banks, finance ministries, mints and suppliers dedicated to making cash the best that it can be.

IACA’s Excellence in Currency Awards are designed to promote and reward excellence in the industry. Nominations are voted on by member delegates/companies and handed out at the Currency Conference.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE