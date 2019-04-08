SARS will be migrating to a new hosting platform for its electronic services in April 2019. File Photo: IOL

DURBAN - SARS will be migrating to a new hosting platform for its electronic services in April 2019. This new and reliable platform features the latest technology on the market, and includes a refresh of SARS’ hardware and software.

This is part of our journey towards digital transformation, which is expected to deliver a myriad of innovative solutions in support of our mandate to make it easy and safe for our taxpayers to comply.

The migration is scheduled to take place on Friday, 12 April from 17:00 to Tuesday, 16 April 2019 at 06:00.

During the migration, the following SARS systems will be affected:

1. SARS eFiling and SARS eFiling app (including registrations, filing, payment and the functionality to upload supporting documents)

2. [email protected]™ Employer (including the functionality to upload Customs supporting documents)

3. SARS website



The Customs Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) gateway, which is the primary electronic channel used by Customs clients to communicate with SARS, will not be impacted.

SARS clients are encouraged to conclude all transactions on these systems well before the migration. However, urgent transactions that need to be made during this period can be done manually at a SARS tax, customs or excise branch during normal operating hours.

