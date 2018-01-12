CAPE TOWN - Earlier this year the South African Revenue Service (SARS) said it plans to provide clarity on the tax implications of transacting in cryptocurrencies in either an interpretation or practice note.

Also read: WATCH: SA's first business school now accepts bitcoin payments

SARS spokesperson Sandile Mamela told the media that they are looking at the implications of virtual currency on its tax base.

“We are currently having exploratory discussions with other jurisdictions and will continue to explore options in the coming year,” said Memela. He added that SARS is currently treating crypto-currencies under Capital Gains Tax (CGT).

However, it is an area the revenue body needs to explore further. According to previous reports, South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) would start testing a number of regulations related to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies before the end of 2017. This was followed by a December report in which SARS said it was in discussions with a number of technology companies to enable it to track cryptocurrency trades more efficiently.

Also read: Warren Buffett predicts a bad end for cryptocurrencies

“As you can imagine it is very difficult – the blockchain technology. Without revealing too much – we are talking to some of the top technology companies in the world that are doing similar work for Canada and the UK and we are hoping to get that technology,” said Dr Randall Carolissen, SARS group executive for research in December.

Carolissen said SARS is working through the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) recommendations, which include quite detailed information on how cryptocurrencies should be treated.

He said that SARS are yet to receive any major cryptocurrency declaration.

Top Story: Jacob Zuma's list of demands if he steps down - Report

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE