CAPE TOWN – South African accountants, bookkeepers and financial industry experts who keep their fingers on the pulse when it comes to the latest in industry innovation, will be given the opportunity to connect with like-minded industry peers as well as local and international experts this February. With an impressive line-up of guest speakers, including local entrepreneur Mushambi Mutuma and DigitLab chief executive Mike Saunders, the world’s leading online accounting software, QuickBooks, is set to host Get Connected South Africa 2019 events in two of the country’s major cities.

QuickBooks will be bringing on seven of their app partners to discuss the best practices on how to acquire or release clients. The one-day event will take place on Tuesday, February 5 at The Vineyard in Cape Town, and on Thursday, February 7 at The Campus in Johannesburg.

“With renowned guest speakers from South Africa and further afield, as well as networking sessions centred around topics such as Accountants as entrepreneurs: Preparing your firm for the future, Growing your business with QuickBooks, Value-based billing and Marketing your firm, this event presents the perfect opportunity for those interested in growth, technology and education. Guests can join in on current conversations, get updated on the latest industry trends and gain valuable insight on how to grow and transform their practices,” explains Brandon Wilson, QuickBooks Director of Marketing: Global Expansion.

Wilson adds that the event is aimed at educating the industry on upcoming trends to enable their success while also connecting them with potential partners to inspire growth.

“We look forward to bringing this exciting event to our local and potential QuickBooks partners. QuickBooks has an enviable track record of providing accountancy professionals with the tools and platforms to support and enable the growth and impact of their practice and we believe the Get Connected events will deliver on this – and so much more,” Wilson concludes.

