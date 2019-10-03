JOHANNESBURG - Cable company Seacom on Thursday announced it had rolled out services along the N1 connecting Johannesburg, Bloemfontein and Cape Town in its first phase of its national rollout, which would provide high capacity Internet and cloud service options.
"These towns which, in the past, had limited access to high capacity Internet and cloud service options," it said.
The move follows the acquisition of fibre provider FibreCo, which owns and operates a national fibre network providing infrastructure and connectivity services across South Africa, earlier this year