CAPE TOWN - In light of the company's new look Cellc has launched their new Pinnacle and Pinnacle Premium contracts.

“Customers are always on the lookout for contracts that offer great value, particularly when it comes to how much data these contracts offer. Our new data centric Pinnacle plans provide customers with exactly what they are looking for,” says Cell C CEO Jose Dos Santos.

Cellc C promises users that these new Pinnacle bundles will include free streaming data of up to 4GB per day which they can use to watch movies and series on the entertainment platform, black.

“That is a potential 124GB of data per month without using your inclusive data to watch your favourite shows,” Says Dos Santos.

The revised postpaid plans range from Pinnacle 500MB to Pinnacle Premium 25GB. Pinnacle 500MB costs R149 per month and includes 500MB of data, 90 any-network anytime minutes, 90 SMSes and 2GB per day of black streaming data.

According to Cell C, this is equivalent to almost 60GB per month.

The middle of the range Pinnacle 3GB costs R499 per month and includes 3GB of data, 240 any-network minutes, 240 SMSes and 2GB per day of black streaming data.

Customers that are heavy data users also have offers available to them including the Pinnacle Premium 10GB, which costs R999 per month and offers 10GB of data, 3000 any-network minutes, 3000 SMSes and an incredible 4GB per day of black streaming data.

“These plans are there to ensure that customers continue to connect their way,” says Dos Santos.

Here are the new Pinnacle Plans:

Name Pinnacle 500MB Pinnacle 1GB Pinnacle 1.5GB Pinnacle 3GB Pinnacle 6GB Premium 10GB Premium 15GB Premium 25GB Monthly Subscription

R 149 R 229 R 329 R 499 R 699 R 999 R 1 499 R 1 749 Monthly Inclusive Value Data 500MB 1GB 1.5GB 3GB 6GB 10GB 15GB 25GB Any-network / any

time Minutes 90 120 210 240 300 3000 3000 5000 SMS 90 120 210 240 300 3000 3000 3000 black streaming data Daily FUP 2GB/ day 2GB/ day 2GB/ day 2GB/Day 2GB/ day 4GB/ day 4GB/ day 4GB/ day FUP – Fair Usage Policy

Plan Pinnacle 300MB TopUp Pinnacle 500MB TopUp Pinnacle 1GB TopUp Pinnacle 1.5B TopUp Pinnacle 3GB TopUp Monthly Subscription R 69 R 149 R 229 R 329 R 499 Monthly Inclusive Value Data 300MB 500MB 1GB 1.5GB 3GB Any-network / anytime Minutes 30 90 120 210 240 SMS 30 90 120 210 240 black streaming data Daily FUP 2GB/ day 2GB/ day 2GB/ day 2GB/ day 2GB/Day FUP – Fair Usage Policy

