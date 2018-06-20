CAPE TOWN - Google is has announced that it will be introducing new features to Android Messages.

"We're creating a messaging experience that's available on multiple devices, lets you share whatever you want to share, and makes it easy to take action on your messages with Google AI. We’ve started making some of these updates to the Messages app and rounded up what’s new to show how you can use these features", said Sanaz Ahari Product Management Director at Google in a post.

"Over the past few years, we’ve been working on improving the messaging experience on Android—from working with carriers to upgrade their networks to RCS to building new features", said Ahari.

Here is a list of the new features added to Messenger:

1. Send and receive texts from your computer

Messages for web will allow users to send and receive texts from your computer.

How it will work:

1.Select “Messages for web” in the menu of your Messages mobile app or

2. Visit messages.android.com and scan a QR code presented in their web browser to start texting from their PC.

Similar to WhatsApp Web, On Messages for web, you can send stickers, emoji, and attach images in addition to sending text.

2. Search for and send a GIF





Users can now, you can tap the + button on the left-hand side of the compose bar to search for GIFs for your conversation.

3. Use Smart Reply to respond with a tap





Smart Reply saves you time when you’re messaging on the go by suggesting quick text or emoji responses to your messages. Once you’ve tapped a Smart Reply suggestion, it sends immediately.

Smart Replies will be available in English for now, and come to more languages over time.

4. Preview links within your conversations

The next time your friend sends you a link to an article or a new restaurant, you’ll have an idea of what you’re about to click on. You’ll see an inline preview of the link, directly in your conversation.

5. Copy one-time passwords with one tap





Now, when you receive a message with a one-time password or code from a secure site —such as your bank—that you’re logging into, you can save time by copying that password directly from the message with a tap.

Messages for web is available from today, with the rest of these features coming to the Messages app over the next week.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE