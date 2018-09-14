A fan plays Rocket League on a Nintendo Switch during day one of the Rocket League Championship Series Finals in London. Photo: Reuters.

CAPE TOWN – Nintendo on Thursday announced more details about their online platform which will launch on the September 18.

Nintendo Switch Online service will offer a 7-day free trial from Nintendo eShop at launch.





Nintendo Switch Online service will be a paid membership to allow users to play games online but it will grant members “special offers,” such as a 12-month subscription to get download codes for special gear in Splatoon 2, according to their website.

The service will give users access to a voice chat while they play via the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app* (in supported games).

Games

Supported games include Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8, Arms, Mario Tennis Aces, as well as NES games.

Cloud Access

Nintendo says that a cloud will automatically be picked up and these back-ups will be available for players even if their Switch breaks.

This save data is tied to your account, so you can download it on new systems as well. Online back-ups will not be available for certain titles such as Splatoon 2 and 1-2-Switch, however.

Some online features will also remain free including the Nintendo eShop, Friend registration and management, the sharing of screenshots over social networks, Nintendo Switch Parental Controls, system and software updates and Nintendo Switch News.

