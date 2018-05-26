CAPE TOWN - Google Trends has been updated with new features and a new navigation system, Google announced in a blog post.

The changes were made in consideration of feedback from users explained Google.

The new design puts more editorial data-based stories up front, and gives you the ability to create your own stories using Year in Search data, or by exploring the revamped Trending searches and Explore pages.

“Google Trends has become a key part of journalistic storytelling, giving reporters everywhere an insight into search trends across the world,” said Gavri Smith, a software engineer at Google Trends.

Here is a list of more changes added:

1. An advanced Trending searches section, showing what is trending in search right now.

2. A new section where you can see Google Trends data stories curated by the News Lab team on topics that are trending.

3. It also showcases examples of Google data visualisations by newsroom designers.

4. New infographic types such as an intensity map.

5. Easy access to Year in Search data going back to 2001, so you can see how search interest has changed over time.

(Image: Intensity Map)





(Image: Year in search)

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE