CAPE TOWN – Diversified investment group Sekunjalo Investment Holdings and Chinese public blockchain leader Ultrain Technology are set to develop a robust new generation of financial infrastructure in Africa that is commercially sustainable, and responsible – The African Chain 3.0.
Sekunjalo, when announcing its partnership with Ultrain, said The African Chain 3.0 would be run in unification with Sekunjalo’s pan-African eCommerce platform. The African Chain 3.0 provides an innovative general-purpose tech-infrastructure.
The foundation will be built on the public access for commercial use blockchain model developed by Ultrain, to handle payments, clearing and potentially, lending, among other key financial services, all of which is aimed at providing African people and businesses with convenience and accountability.
Ultrain co-Founder Emma Liao said it was crucial to build a convenient, secure and reliable financial infrastructure for African people. “We are honoured to work with Sekunjalo and to build such a tool together, and to promote it with the help of Sekunjalo’s matrix of businesses.
“We will also provide training and solutions to other African enterprises or ventures who wish to use blockchain features to get on board. We believe this has huge potential to benefit the end-users and businesses.”