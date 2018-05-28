CAPE TOWN - The Head of Telkom’s consumer division, Attila Vitai has left the company.

According to reports, Vitai is set to return to the UK as he has retired according to Telkom Group CEO Sipho Maseko. Vitai also lead several successful campaigns at Telkom, including a recent festive season promotion for its mobile division.

He stated in February that Telkom’s mobile subscriber market share was growing, and he expected this trend to continue. Vitai’s predictions were accurate, and Telkom’s latest financial results showed a big growth in its mobile revenue and user numbers over the past year.

Facts about Vitai:

1. He served many CEO positions such as Chief Executive Officer of Telsim Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri AS, Operative Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Greece at Vodafone Hungary Mobile Telecommunications Company Limited and CEO of Vodafone Turkey of Vodafone Group plc.

2. He is also a qualified chartered accountant.

3. He has obtained qualifications in BA Accounting and Finance as well as certified general accounting.

4. Mr. Vitai has an MBA which he obtained from the Henley Business School at the University of Reading.

5. He served at Motorola as a Vice President in Europe for twelve years.

Serame Taukobong, will be replacing Vitai after overseeing big improvements in Telkom’s mobile segment.

Facts about Taukobong:





1. Taukobong has extensive experience in the mobile telecommunications market, having spent 12 years at MTN.

2. He held numerous leadership roles within MTN, including the CEO of MTN Ghana, CMO of MTN South Africa, and COO of MTN Uganda.

3. He also served as the Marketing Director at M-Net.

4. He was also a brand manager at Unilever, and a strategic brand manager at SAB.

5. Taukobong occupied the position of Marketing Director with the pay TV operator M-Net.

6. In 2011, he was voted Sunday Times Marketer of the Year.

7. Taukobong was the brains behind the famous Ayoba campaign, which has won numerous awards in South Africa and globally.

8. He moves to Telkom from General Electric.

READ ALSO: 10 things to know about Telkom's financial results

READ ALSO: Telkom focus on mobile pays off

TOP STORY: SA Express paid R2.4 billion for fuel to a music promoter

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE