DURBAN - With the recent release of its new Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, Huawei has shared six cool tips and tricks that will help users get even more enjoyment out of this new device. The device also houses South Africa's first pop-up camera that has a 16MP lens and stunning 3D portrait lighting features. Other features of the device include 128GB memory and the 4000mAh battery.

Here are the six cool tricks from the Huawei Y9:

1. Share all your drama

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 allows users to record their screen activity, and even an entire conversation – thereby creating a whole cinematic viewing experience for their friends.

To start the screen-recording function, just tap on the shortcut and follow the instructions on the screen.

2. Keep prying eyes away

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has a feature that greatly mitigates confidentiality risks; users are able to lock certain apps users want to keep private by simply using their fingerprint.

The first step is for users to register their fingerprint: Settings -> Security & privacy -> Fingerprint ID. Once users completed this step they must head over to their Settings -> Security and privacy -> App Lock and then they select which apps they would like to restrict.

3. Gesticulate to navigate

As part of the EMUI 9.0 system, The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 supports gesture-based navigation, which allows for an overall smooth and effortless user experience.

- To go to your Home screen – Swipe from the bottom of the screen

- To go to the previous screen – Swipe inward from the left or right edge

- To go to recent tasks – Swipe from the bottom of the screen and pause

- To activate Google Assistant – Swipe up from the bottom corners of the screen

- To activate the gesture navigation: Settings -> System -> System navigation and choose Gesture

4. Giving the (three) fingers

The traditional way take a screenshot on any Android device would be to press the power key and volume key simultaneously. However, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has a much less fiddly solution – simply swipe three fingers across the screen.

To activate this feature: Settings -> Smart assistance -> Motion control -> Three-finger screenshot.

5. Twinning

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019’s App Twin feature is perfect for people who like to keep their personal and professional social media accounts separate. Instead of constantly having to log out of one account and into another, this function allows you to seamlessly move between apps and accounts on one device. The feature works by creating a separate icon for each account logged into.

To initiate this multi-tasking assistant go to Settings -> Apps & Notifications -> App Twin and choose the apps available that you want to clone.

6. Speedy or slow?

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 allows users to view their network speed in real time.

Once activated, users will able to see the speed of both their mobile data and WiFi networks. This is very handy as users can see at a glance whether the lag in download times is because of their service provider’s network speed or their WiFi network and switch over accordingly.

To activate it, go to Settings -> Display -> More display settings and enable Display network speed.

The Huawei Y9 is available in three colours including emerald green, sapphire blue and midnight black.

The device retails for R5399 and is available at Vodacom and Telkom stores.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE