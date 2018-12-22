An international beauty pageant, a runaway fire, and a hit local soapie all trended on Google Search this week. Photo: File

DURBAN - Mother Nature’s very own spectacular light show, an award-winning recording artist’s latest album, an international beauty pageant, a runaway fire, and a hit local soapie all trended on Google Search this week. The most searched topic on Google Search South Africa last Thursday was “Geminid meteor shower” which generated more than 100 000 queries as local netizens geared up to witness the awe-inspiring annual celestial display originating from the constellation Gemini.

The BET award-winning artist, Jabulani Hadebe (better known as Sjava), on Friday announced the release of his second studio album, titled Umqhele.

Sjava dropped his first album, Isina Muva, in 2016 which earned him a BET Viewer’s Choice award for the Best International Act. “Sjava Umqhele” generated more than 20 000 Google searches on Friday.

Over the weekend, South Africans were engulfed in their favourite pastime, and generated more than 50 000 search queries for “Liverpool vs Man United”. Liverpool beat Manchester United by 3 goals to 1 in that match, which played out in Anfield.

Tamaryn Green represented South Africa at Miss Universe, coming in second place overall, while the Philippines’ Catriona Gray took the crown. This year’s competition was lauded for inclusivity, with a transgender female taking part for the first time in the event’s history. “Miss Universe 2018” garnered more than 50 000 search queries on Sunday.

DC Films’ latest blockbuster, Aquaman (starring Jason Momoa of Game of Thrones fame), made waves after it was reported that the film had already grossed more than $90 million at the Chinese box office days ahead of its US premiere.

South African comic book and film lovers generated more than 10 000 search queries for “Aquaman” on Monday.

“St Francis Bay” generated more than 20 000 search queries on Tuesday as a runaway fire carved out a path of destruction in the Kouga local municipal area of the Eastern Cape. At least 10 houses were razed in the holiday town and one person taken to hospital. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

On Wednesday, when the SABC had technical difficulties, local soapie lovers hunted down the latest episode of Skeem Saam. The glitch led to the episode airing with no sound. While some took to social media to rant, others generated more than 10 000 Google search queries for “Skeem Saam 19 December 2018”.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE