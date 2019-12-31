DURBAN - From Lenses to Bitmoji and everything in between, Snapchat has always working on fun new ways to help users express themselves in the moment.
Soon, Snapchat will be launching another feature to help bring users conversations to life: Cameos.
According to Snapchat, Cameos make users the star of their own short, looping videos that they can send to friends in Chat. Whether users are feeling excited, exhausted, or just want to say hi, they can find the perfect Cameo for the moment. Users can even customise the captions for certain Cameos to make them their own.