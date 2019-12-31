Snapchat launches Cameos to make short videos to send to friends









Soon, Snapchat will be launching another feature to help bring users conversations to life: Cameos. Picture: Pixabay DURBAN - From Lenses to Bitmoji and everything in between, Snapchat has always working on fun new ways to help users express themselves in the moment. Soon, Snapchat will be launching another feature to help bring users conversations to life: Cameos. According to Snapchat, Cameos make users the star of their own short, looping videos that they can send to friends in Chat. Whether users are feeling excited, exhausted, or just want to say hi, they can find the perfect Cameo for the moment. Users can even customise the captions for certain Cameos to make them their own.

Users can find and send Cameos in Chat, right beside their stickers. Snapchat will be rolling out Cameos on iOS and Android in the coming weeks, with over 150 Cameos to choose from – and many more coming soon.

To get started, users need to follow these steps:

1. Just tap the Cameos button in the Chat sticker bar

2. Take a selfie and choose a scene that you would like to jump into

If a friend has also has Cameos set up, users can even co-star in two person Cameos together.

Snapchat's new 3D Camera Mode

Snapchat recently introduced a 3D Camera Mode that adds depth to users Snaps. Use it to create Snaps that capture spatial detail, changing in perspective and appearance based on how users move their phone when you view them. These new Snaps look different, act different and feel different.

Snapchat is also introducing new 3D Effects that users can swipe on in the Filter Carousel. Together they feel life-like and magical, bringing their world and experience to life in a way that’s a step closer to the real thing.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE