Snapchat has been updated and people are not happy about it. Photo: Facebook





The app has made some big changes to how people view content from friends and media companies.





When people swipe right they can access the "Friends" screen where you watch their stories, see their pictures, chats and group conversations.





With all the content on the same page it can cause confusion and according to the Independent, it is a bit of a mess.









The news source said that the stories are no longer ordered chronologically but rather ranked "based on who you keep in touch with the most and who’s contacted you most recently", and to watch a Story again, the user will need to open the user's profile.





Also to post your own Story, the user will need to tap the Snapchat logo in the top-left corner of the main screen, you now need to swipe left on the main screen.





A company spokesperson told the news source "Updates as big as this one can take a little getting used to, but we hope the community will enjoy it once they settle in".





Here are some Twitter reactions about the new update:













- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

DURBAN - Snapchat has done a major update and users are not happy about it.