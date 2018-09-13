CAPE TOWN - Snapchat's startup accelerator, Yellow, is going to offer approximately R2.2 million in funding to a number of start-ups, including a South African one.





According to a report by TechCrunch, Yellow will provide funding and creativity-centric business education in the exchange for equity from these start-ups.





The start-ups will be invited to stay at one of Snapchat’s buildings in California for 3 months. This, of course, will be part of Snaps programme.





It should be noted that the "accelerator class" range from augmented reality and journalism studios, to lifestyle brands such as fashion and marketplace ideas.



