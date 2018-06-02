CAPE TOWN - In an attempt to prevent "gossip" and fake news of being topical Uganda’s parliament has passed a law to tax people who use Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter.

This is according to a report by the BBC, which said that Uganda will impose a 200 shilling (R0.67)daily levy on people who use social media and messaging platforms.

The tax was passed Wednesday the 29th of May, as a junior finance minister had told journalists the tax would be levied daily by mobile phone operators on each SIM card used to access any of the targeted social media platforms.

Reuters reported in April that the tax will be charged to mobile phone subscribers who use the platforms.

“We’re looking for money to maintain the security of the country and extend electricity so that you people can enjoy more of social media, more often, more frequently,” stated the government.

Human rights activists have slammed the new law, arguing it will stifle freedom of expression and the use of the Internet.

They said it is an attempt by President Yoweri Museveni to prevent opposition to his presidency.

