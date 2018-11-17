Sony PlayStation logo is seen in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters.

CAPE TOWN – Sony has announced its Black Friday deals on its online store features specials on various products including games and PlayStation Plus subscriptions. Gamers can expect deals from 10 percent up to 60 percent off a host of popular titles during Black Friday.

From what we can see on the site, titles such as Tomb Raider, Assassins Creed Oddessy, God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and FIFA 19.

This sale will end at midnight on the 26th of November.

the good news is that the company will add more Black Friday PlayStation deals as the time goes on

Subscription deals

A 12-month subscription deal has been made for PlayStation Plus that will be discounted by 20 percent, while a three-month subscription will get 15 percent discount.

These subscription deals will run until the 27 November and are available to both new and existing members.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE