CAPE TOWN – Sony announced that the company had sold over 91.6 million PlayStation 4 units since it launched in 2013. Chief executive of Sony Interactive Entertainment John Kodera said in a statement: “We are also happy to announce that the monthly active users of PlayStation Network continues to show strong growth, and has surpassed 90 million as of end of November 2018. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our passionate community around the globe, and our partners, for helping us achieve these milestones.”

According to the company, during the holiday season of 2018, it estimated that it sold around 5.6 million units and 50.7 million PS4 games were also sold during the same period.

"Monthly active users of PlayStation Network continues to show strong growth and has surpassed 90 million as of end of November 2018. As we look toward the next PS4 milestone, we will continue to evolve, and we will further expand the platform to deliver the best interactive entertainment experiences to the world,” said Kodera.

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Sony Video & Sound Products announced a "360 Reality Audio” a new music experience so immersive that music fans will feel like they are front row or side stage at a concert.

360 Reality Audio produces a three-dimensional sound field where the different sounds and musical elements can be projected in full 360-degree, powered by Sony's object-based spatial audio technology.

Fans can access the audio content of the aforementioned artists by using headphones and selecting the “360 Reality Audio” content which are planned to be provided via Deezer, nugs.net, Qobuz, and TIDAL.

