CAPE TOWN – American Rapper DeAndre Cortez Way, known professionally as Soulja Boy announced on social media that he will be selling his own video game consoles and refurbished tech accessories.





On his website, SouljaWatch.com, fans or anyone interested in purchasing the devices can see that there are 2 gaming devices which have been named the SouljaGame Console and the SouljaGame Handheld.

In the time fo writing, the handle device is on sale for $99.99 (R1 434.98) but the original price for it is $199.99.

The price of the console is also $199.99.

Soulja Boy claims that the console is capable of running PlayStation, NeoGeo, PC, Sega, Game Boy Advance, and NES games, as well as “SouljaGames.”

According to the website, the console comes with 800 games preinstalled onto the console. It also states that the handheld runs Switch, 3DS, Vita, NeoGeo, Game Boy Color and Advance games, and it will have 3,000 games built into the system.

His website also features other accessories that are for sale such as SouljaPods, SouljaHeadphones, SouljaWatches, SouljaPhones, and the SouljaPad are all currently available for purchase.

(Photo: A screenshot showing what items Soulja boy's website has.)

