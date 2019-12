South Africa’s most popular Instagram hashtags for the end of 2019









Instagram has released details about the most followed Instagram hashtags as from 14 November 2019. Photo: File DURBAN - Photo and video-sharing social networking service Instagram has released details about the most followed Instagram hashtags as from 14 November 2019. The details released by Instagram shows what South Africans on social media are passionate about. They are as follows: 1. #Love 2. #Fashion

3. #Sandton

4. #Memes

5. #CardiB

6. #SouthAfrica

7. #Iyadilizokumangaza

8. #Iyadilabantu

9. #Instagood

10. #TheQueenMzansi

According to Instagram, hashtags are a great way to connect with people, get your posts noticed and build your following.

Here are some tips from Instagram about how to become a hashtag master:

Less is more: Don’t use too many hashtags per feed post - focus on the ones that are most relevant.

Focus on specifics: With a generic hashtag, your post will be harder to find. For example, posting #Labrador rather than #dog will help fans of the breed find your post.

Add hashtags to your bio: You can add hashtags to your Instagram bio, making your profile more discoverable for people who share your interests.

Find related hashtags: Type a hashtag into the app’s search bar, and then select “tags” from the dropdown menu to see the top hashtags that are closely related to it.

Here are some examples of the popular hashtags in South Africa on Instagram:

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE