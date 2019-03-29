Photo: File.

CAPE TOWN – Spotify is testing a new subscription called Premium Duo that offers you two Premium subscriptions for the discounted price of €12.49 a month. This is according a advertisement that was spotted on Reddit and is on the Spotify website.

In the Q&A section on the website, Spotify answered questions explaining more about the subscription.

Spotify said: "Each person on the plan gets their own Premium account so you don't need to share or use each other's login details. And because you’re now on separate accounts, music recommendations are tailored to your individual tastes."

"You can upgrade to Duo with your existing Premium account and keep all your saved music, playlists and recommendations."

According to the company, similar to the Family subscription, Premium Duo subscribers must live at the same address.

When using the Duo subscription, the app will create a new auto-generated playlist similar to Spotify’s existing Discover Weekly called Duo Mix, which will allow users to enjoy one playlist between the two.

Spotify is currently testing Premium Duo across five markets — Colombia, Chile, Denmark, Ireland, and Poland.

The company is yet to announce whether or not the it has plans to keep the subscription and release it to the rest of the world.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE