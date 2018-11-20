Spotify updated its Premium service to give subscribers an even more personal and intuitive experience. Photo: Spotify.

CAPE TOWN – Music streaming service Spotify announced a new trial programme that will only charge users R5.99 to try out Spotify Premium for three months. After the three-month trial is over, users can either decide to use its free service or pay the usual R59.99 per month for the premium service.

If users would want to cancel and not pay the R59.99, they have to cancel their subscription before the “Introductory Trial Period” ends according to the Terms and Conditions.

It also states that there will be no refunds or credits for partial monthly subscriptions. The offer is available to anybody who has not yet tried Spotify Premium so, anybody who has used a 30 or 60 day Spotify Premium free trial cannot claim this offer.

Spotify Premium has a number of benefits including no advertising, the ability to download music to listen offline and unlimited skips.

This offer ends on 31st December 2018.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE