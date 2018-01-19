INTERNATIONAL - Spotify announced that it will expand its audio offerings to include “visual podcasts” about news, politics and entertainment.

The shows will feature on a new format called, "Spotlight," which will be available in playlist form that will include multimedia components such as text, video, and photos.

“We are excited to launch Spotlight, a new format that merges great storytelling, news, information and opinion with visual elements all delivered in playlist form across a number of content categories,” said Courtney William Holt, Head of Studios and Video.

“Playlists play an important role in the daily lives of our users bringing them closer to the creators they love.”, said Holt.

Spotlight is launching with content from several of Spotify’s current partners including BuzzFeed News, Cheddar, Crooked Media, Lenny Letter, Gimlet Media, and Genius.

Currently, the feature is only available in the US but is expected to expand.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE