CAPE TOWN - Standard Bank has confirmed that its digital platforms are back online after an earlier crash. The bank earlier on Friday took to social media platforms to let its customers know that it had been experiencing technical issues on all digital platforms such as its banking app, internet and cellphone banking services.

We are experiencing some technical issues on our Banking App, Internet and Cellphone Banking services. Cash Deposits on ATMs are also affected. Cash withdrawals and card swipes are not affected.We are sorting this out. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. — Standard Bank SA (@StandardBankZA) August 30, 2019

The bank added that cash deposits at the ATMs were also affected but now all services have been fully restored.

Update: Our Banking App, Online and Cellphone Banking and ATM services have been fully restored. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. — Standard Bank SA (@StandardBankZA) August 30, 2019

The bank said in a statement sent to Business Report: "We apologies for an interruption in digital banking services that occurred earlier today. We can confirm that all services have now been restored."

"Affected channels included Internet Banking, the Standard Bank Mobile App, Standard Bank Mobile Banking services (USSD) as well as certain services within the branch environment. Dispatched technical teams have identified the problem and have implemented the necessary remedies to restore banking services.The root cause of the of the issue is currently being investigated. Systems are currently being monitored to ensure that all services run smoothly."

