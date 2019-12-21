Google has announced the results of its 2019 Year in Search, providing an insight into the top trends based on searches conducted in South Africa. Photo: File

DURBAN - Google has announced the results of its 2019 Year in Search, providing a unique insight into the year's major moments and top trends based on searches conducted in South Africa.

This year's trending searches show South Africans’ keen interest in the world and people around them. Pop culture, sports and politics captured the nation’s attention. Nine of the 10 top trending search terms were for local people, news and events. The top questions list reflects this strongly - with eight of the top ten questions related to local happenings.