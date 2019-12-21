Google has announced the results of its 2019 Year in Search, providing an insight into the top trends based on searches conducted in South Africa. Photo: File

DURBAN - Google has announced the results of its 2019 Year in Search, providing a unique insight into the year's major moments and top trends based on searches conducted in South Africa. 

This year's trending searches show South Africans’ keen interest in the world and people around them. Pop culture, sports and politics captured the nation’s attention. Nine of the 10 top trending search terms were for local people, news and events. The top questions list reflects this strongly - with eight of the top ten questions related to local happenings.

From the Rugby World Cup to load shedding, elections and James Small, South Africans use search to find out about the things that really matter to them.

Top trending questions

1. Why were cornflakes invented?

2. What time is the rugby world cup final? 

3. How many votes for a seat in parliament

4. How did Cameron Boyce die? 

5. How long is a rugby match? 

6. What is Bosasa?

7. What time do voting stations open? 

8. Who won the election in South Africa?

9. What is media? 

10. What is teenage pregnancy?

Top trending questions of the decade

1. How to make slime?

2. Why were cornflakes invented?

3. How to get rid of belly fat?

4. How to lose weight in 3 days?

5. Where am I?

6. How many weeks in a year?

7. to create an email?

8. How to grow hair fast?

9. What is depression?

10. How to draw eyebrows?

Top ten trending searches 

1. Load shedding

2. Election results

3. Thanos

4. IEC

5. Fiona Viotti

6. Black Friday Specials

7. Gavin Watson

8. Mark Batchelor

9. Teacher’s Day

10. Hoërskoel Driehoek

Top trending searches of the decade

1. Load shedding

2. Uzalo

3. Meghan Markle

4. Zodwa Wabantu

5. Baby Shark

6. Cardi B

7. Game of Thrones

8. Thanos

9. Nicki Minaj

10. Amapiano

Top ‘near me’ searches

1. Job openings near me

2. Parks near me

3. Restaurant near me

4. McDonald's near me

5. Hotels near me

6. Hair Salon near me

7. Voting Station near me

8. Petrol station near me

9. Makro near me

10. Woolworths near me

Top trending South African personalities

1. Neyi Zimu

2. James Small

3. Xolani Gwala

4. Chester Williams

5. Andile Gumbe

6. Siya Kolisi

7. David Kekana

8. Faf De Klerk

9. Peggy Sue Khumalo

10. Robert Marawa

Top trending sports searches

1. Rugby World Cup

2. Cricket World Cup

3. India vs South Africa

4. Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates

5. Afcon

6. Bafana Bafana

7. Cricket live scores

8. Proteas

9. PSL Standings

10. Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs

Top trending movies searches

1. Avengers Endgame

2. Captain Marvel

3. When They See Us

4. Aquaman

5. Lion King

6. John Wick 3

7. Joker

8. Hustlers

9. Birdbox

10. A Star is Born

Top trending music personalities

1. Johnny Clegg

2. Thami Shobede

3. Nipsey Hussle

4. Mampintsha

5. Oliver Mtukudzi

6. Nichume

7. Ndlovu Youth Choir

8. Babes Wodumo

9. Pitch Black Afro

10. Kabza de Small

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE