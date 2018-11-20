Taxify is expanding its South African operations to four key coastal towns ahead of the peak holiday season by launching services in late November. Photo: File

DURBAN - Ride-hailing service Taxify is expanding its South African operations to include four key coastal towns ahead of the peak holiday season by launching services in late November. The four coastal towns are Plettenberg Bay, Knysna, George and Mossel Bay.

This announcement continues Taxify’s recent aggressive expansion across South Africa and comes after the ride-hailing service was launched in East London, Polokwane and Pietermaritzburg during the last two months.

Taxify said in June 2018 that it had completed an investment round of $175 million, and that it intended to use this investment to expand its services worldwide - particularly across Africa.

“Adding these four new towns to our South African network emphasizes our continued focus on launching ride-hailing services in more towns and cities across the country, outside of the obvious main centres,” says Gareth Taylor, country manager for Taxify in South Africa.

Having started operations in South Africa in 2016 in Johannesburg, it has grown exponentially year on year, with its overall growth of 600% in South Africa in 2017.

Taxify will now operate in 13 cities and towns across five provinces, and is available in more South African urban centres than any other ride-hailing platform. At an international level, South Africa will have more Taxify-serviced cities and towns than any other country in its global network.

“This means that more riders can enjoy the convenience of the service, but more importantly, more South Africans have the opportunity to earn a decent living by joining the platform as drivers,” he adds.

“We intend to expand our footprint even further during 2019, as we believe that all South Africans can benefit from the convenience and cost-efficiency of ride-hailing,” says Taylor. “Furthermore, providing appropriately licensed drivers with a platform through which they can earn a sustainable living continues to drive us forward.”

