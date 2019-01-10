The biggest challenge for any small business is choosing the right IT solutions to be competitive in today’s high tech business environment. File Image: IOL

CAPE TOWN – The biggest challenge for any small business is choosing the right IT solutions to be competitive in today’s high tech business environment. This is especially true for financial advisors who have more than enough to worry about than setting up and managing IT systems.

To take the complexity out of IT, Cloudbox has an 'All-in-One' IT solution for financial services, it includes everything from email to backups, file sharing, security and communication – all in one simple package.

More importantly, the company offers unlimited support packages that are truly uncapped and includes onsite support and change requests. Cloudbox includes affordable installation, maintenance and support costs, payable at a fixed rate per month, giving business owners the freedom to focus on their business instead of worrying about IT issues.

Cloudbox chief executive Justin Trent says financial firms require a certain level of technology and reliable IT support. ”We have many years of experience providing technology solutions to financial service organisations, both in South Africa and internationally. We understand their requirements intimately.”

“As the financial services industry becomes more and more mobile, firms need to respond. Shared calendars, secure file sharing, corporate instant messaging and online conferencing are now a must for every financial services organisation,” he explains.

Also, the amount of data being generated each day is constantly on the rise and to remain competitive, they require a large, full exchange mailbox, email archiving and access to additional cloud storage.

Data security

Data security is also a major concern for most firms. From multi-layered anti-virus to data encryption, Cloudbox will ensure that all company data is fully secure and backed up, and easily recoverable in a disaster.

“It is a single product that is simple to use and easy to understand, it has brought simplicity to a cluttered and confusing cloud market. Cloudbox balances compliance and control with usability and functionality and ensures that your software is standardised throughout your company," he adds.

IT resources and applications are managed offsite in the cloud, so customers only pay for the services they actually need. With no unexpected costs, budgets can be projected more accurately and with only one set of licences to manage, customers have the flexibility to scale up or down as they require.

Trent says everything is taken care of under one roof by one vendor on a per-user, per-month basis for a flat monthly fee. "One vendor, one bill. Cloudbox offers an IT toolkit designed to meet the technology needs and budget requirements of your business."

Cloudbox’s ‘IT human’ approach is firmly centred on excellent customer service. Unlike traditional IT businesses where the focus is to sell more support hours, quality cloud solution providers are purely service-oriented.

"Our company’s success relies entirely upon being able to keep clients up and running 24/7, from everyday support to complex network monitoring and management, the dedicated team of IT Humans has you covered," he concludes.

Cloudbox guarantees seamless migration with zero downtime. The solution is fast to deploy with unlimited expansion capacity.

Content supplied by Cloudbox.

