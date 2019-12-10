JOHANNESBURG – Business leaders now have a choice whether they want to continue using their trusted firewall or move to a next-generation firewall delivered by appliances or as cloud services to protect the outer perimeter security in branch offices.
Troye technical director Kurt Goodall says Citrix offers various choices, from the long-established multi-site to the advanced multi-layered approach, both of which can protect users and data at the branches, data centre, and clouds from multi-vector cyber threats.
"Citrix SD-WAN Integrated Firewall complements your trusted firewall investment and strengthens overall security infrastructure. Citrix provides an integrated perimeter firewall that masks users and infrastructure from cyber surveillance," he explains.
This integrated firewall has global policy control, supports zone-based policies so that you can implement granular micro-segmentation of traffic and enforce uniform policy consistently. Citrix SD-WAN can also intelligently track the fast-changing open ports from SaaS and IaaS apps as trusted traffic and directly breakout the traffic to the internet, enhancing application performance.
It marks all other traffic, such as web browsing, as untrusted and forwards it to the full security stack, typically located at the HQ or a private data centre. Citrix SD-WAN also takes extra precautions by encrypting all branch-to-branch egress traffic, even when it is transported over a private MPLS line.