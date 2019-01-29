CAPE TOWN - Artificial intelligence is going to take away a fair amount of current labour opportunities and the world has to learn how to deal with that, programme head of Masters in Business Administration (MBA) of the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) Martin Butler said on Tuesday. “The most common question that I’m being asked when I have a public appearance on Technology, in particular on automation and artificial intelligence would be ‘what is it going to do to employment and how is it going to affect my current position’," Butler said.

“In the world that we are dealing with, the reality is that in the world that we are dealing with, the robot is going to eat your job and the robot is going to take a fair amount of current labour opportunities away and we have to learn how to deal with it.”

Butler was addressing about 200 guests at the university’s business seminar which was held on Tuesday at the FNB Portside Building in Cape Town, under the theme “What does 2019 hold for SA”.

The organisers said the aim of the seminar was to explore developments in the economy, politics, personal finance, and education, and how they could influence South African organisations in 2019.

“Because the world changing under our feet, we have to understand what is the impact of the technology as well. Technology is also about how we organise, how we process and how we know we need to do certain things," Butler said.

- African News Agency (ANA)