CAPE TOWN – Telkom announced on Friday evening the 7th of December at 9 pm that it was experiencing a network outage.

Customers took to Twitter and Down Detector to post complaints about problems with their mobile data connections and it has also been noticed that the operator's fixed-LTE services have been affected.

Users stated that the problem started between 6 and 7 pm countrywide and they were not happy that the operator did not let them know immediately about the issue.

Telkom has yet to say what has caused the problem but has said that they are working to resolve the issue.

Here are what users had to say on Twitter:

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE