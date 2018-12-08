CAPE TOWN – Telkom announced on Friday evening the 7th of December at 9 pm that it was experiencing a network outage.

Service update: there is an outage impacting national mobile data connectivity. Thank you for your patience while we work to resolve the issue. — Telkom (@TelkomZA) December 7, 2018

Customers took to Twitter and Down Detector to post complaints about problems with their mobile data connections and it has also been noticed that the operator's fixed-LTE services have been affected.

Users stated that the problem started between 6 and 7 pm countrywide and they were not happy that the operator did not let them know immediately about the issue.

Telkom has yet to say what has caused the problem but has said that they are working to resolve the issue.

Here are what users had to say on Twitter:

We wont accept the apology which is less than 1GB pic.twitter.com/azqaBkbyLD — #I.T.Specialist (@mthokoh89) December 7, 2018





Thanks for confirming... I've been rebooting my whole house since 19:30... The communication helps — Danie van der Merwe (@danie10) December 7, 2018





Hai telkom I literally just took a nap then dololo service! Reboot phone dololo. Thank the Lawd for two networks I'd be😨 pic.twitter.com/ZxgWk8mi9X — Duchezz (@Ratowz) December 7, 2018





#Telkom can you please fix your network. You are ruining my weekend. pic.twitter.com/aGj5Gmmura — Mr T (@Currency_King) December 7, 2018





My 1GB data is expiring at midnight. pic.twitter.com/Gr8z9LxO8q — Mdu Ntokozo (@MduNtokozo1) December 7, 2018





I thought it was my phone pic.twitter.com/WlSJtZRnMi — Boitumelo Mojela 🐼 (@BTM_Khalifa) December 7, 2018













