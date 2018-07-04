CAPE TOWN -Telkom announced its Big Deal for July 2018 on the first of the month, offering users two uncapped LTE packages.

The fixed-LTE packages come with a Huawei B525 router.

The deals for July are:

1. Uncapped LTE Business Hours – R599 pm x 24

2. Uncapped LTE All Hours – R899 pm x 24

According to Telkom, for the “Business Hours” package users will receive uncapped LTE services between midnight and 17:00 each day.

The “All Hours” package provides users with uncapped LTE for 24 hours a day.

However, uncapped fixed-LTE from Telkom is nothing new, the terms and condition of the July Big Deal did reveal a new fair usage policy.

Telkom stated that the following fair usage policy applies to the packages:

1. On the first of each month, customers will receive 150GB of data at up to 10Mbps speed.

2. Once the 150GB is depleted, an additional 50GB of data is provided at speeds up to 4Mbps.

3. Once this 50GB/4Mbps bundle has been depleted, the service then provides uncapped data at up to 2Mbps for the remainder of the month.

4. Peer-to-peer and NNTP type protocols are further speed restricted.

The packages are available until 31 July 2018, or while stocks last.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE