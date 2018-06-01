



The bundle will cost R29 and it will be available from June 1st. The bundle is called the FreeMe 150MB Bundle it is inclusive of voice, data and messaging.





This new bundle will be available to all Telkom mobile subscribers including prepaid, post-paid and top-up as an ad-hoc purchase only.





The FreeMe 150MB Bundle will give Telsom users 150MB, 50 free SMSes, 150 minutes of free calls to Telkom mobile and fixed line numbers. The bundle also has 150MB of instant messaging data which can be used for WhatsApp, Viber and Blackberry (BBM) messaging and video calling, however, it is only valid for 14 days.





Telkom More is also included in Z’Kipha More and it lets customers double their airtime after they recharge. SimSonke provides customers with the lowest call rate on the market, 30 cents a metre.





Erna Koff the Telkom's Managing Executive for Consumer and mobile products. said, "Over the past few years, Telkom has consistently worked to provide high-quality products at reduced prices, thus ensuring we reduce the cost to communicate and broaden access to ICT services for the majority of people."





Koff added that " FreeMe Bundles, SimSonke and Telkom More help consumers stretch their money even further than ever before'"





SimSonke benefits Telkom

More benefits FreeMe Bundles Anytime calls to Telkom Mobile numbers @30-c/minute

Double your airtime every time you recharge Choose your data and everything else is free Anytime calls to other network providers at 75-c/minute Calls to all networks (including

Telkom

mobile) @ R1,90/minute Free instant messaging and calling using WhatsApp, Viber and BBM 30c per SMS, MMS, or MB of data 50c per SMS and MMS Free texting to other networks in South Africa

Free recharge for SMS and evening calls. 30c/MB of data

Free calls to Telkom

numbers, including both fixed and mobile.



The telecom scompany has partnered with local raper and songwriter Kwesta. The company believes that the rapper's energy and personality resonates with the locals prepaid target market.

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

