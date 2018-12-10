File image: IOL.

CAPE TOWN – Over the weekend, Telkom announced that it was experiencing a network outage. The operator today told Business Report that one of its service routers in the Pretoria exchange was down and that caused the nationwide outage.

Telkom said: "One of the service routers in the Pretoria exchange was down. This impacted Telkom mobile data services. The service was restored at around 1:30 am."

Users stated that the problem started between 6 and 7 pm countrywide and they were not happy that the operator did not let them know immediately about the issue.

When asked whether or not the company gave users compensation due to the outage, the company did not respond to the question.

However, some users on social media stated that they received 50GB of data and others said they received 60GB but were only given 24 hours to use it.

Here is what users had to say on Twitter:

Got 50 gig been abusing Netflix — Sibz (@DeepKunene) December 9, 2018





Is this like a package deal or did telkom give me free data? I'm confused pic.twitter.com/V9oohstewq — Melo. (@BoitumeloMas_) December 10, 2018





Imagine if Telkom was the only network in South Africa pic.twitter.com/d09tcTO161 — STHEBE. (@sthebeworldwide) December 9, 2018





This user got upset because they only received 25Mb of data.

Telkom, are we a joke to you? pic.twitter.com/UiMSZBayjH — Fez (@Fezeka98) December 8, 2018











#ThingsIHatedIn2018 Telkom Joined Eskom For Load And Network Shedding pic.twitter.com/9SBwzrzRYU — AbutiNiceTimes🍾🥂🍻 (@NotoriousDeeSA) December 10, 2018





This is not a meme to me @telkom pic.twitter.com/8X5wiidF2p — Ronaldo Williams (@Ronaldo94441375) December 9, 2018









BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE