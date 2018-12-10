File image: IOL.

CAPE TOWN – Over the weekend, Telkom announced that it was experiencing a network outage. 

The operator today told Business Report that one of its service routers in the Pretoria exchange was down and that caused the nationwide outage.

Telkom said: "One of the service routers in the Pretoria exchange was down. This impacted Telkom mobile data services. The service was restored at around 1:30 am."

Users stated that the problem started between 6 and 7 pm countrywide and they were not happy that the operator did not let them know immediately about the issue.

When asked whether or not the company gave users compensation due to the outage, the company did not respond to the question.

However, some users on social media stated that they received 50GB of data and others said they received 60GB but were only given 24 hours to use it. 

Here is what users had to say on Twitter: 


This user got upset because they only received 25Mb of data.


