CAPE TOWN – Telkom is shutting down its ADSL copper network and is ultimately forcing its business customers to move to the cloud. This is part of Telkom’s strategy to migrate customers to a more stable network and similarly-priced products.
Local cloud telecom provider Euphoria Telecom is elated by this announcement but warns customers to take action before the final shutdown as it could leave them without any connection. It believes switching off the copper network will only benefit customers because of the enormous benefits and cost savings associated with cloud.
Unlike traditional business telephone systems that are pure capital expense (Capex), cloud-based systems are 100 percent tax deductible as an operational expense (Opex). More importantly, with cloud one only pays for what is required at any point in time.
Euphoria Telecom chief executive John Woollam says business owners need to realise that traditional telephone systems are costly and inefficient. "With our cloud solution there are no contracts and customers can save up to 50 percent on their calls. And the system is easy-to-use with more than 200 powerful features including cutting-edge functionality and data rich reporting."
Modern cloud telephone systems like Euphoria’s offering require no hardware and therefore no onsite support. This means there is no hardware to upgrade in order to take advantage of new features and technologies. Upgrades are provided seamlessly through software changes that happen automatically in the background.