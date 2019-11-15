The Huawei GT Watch 2: A perfect blend of traditional watch craftsmanship and powerful technology









The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 adds a digital makeover to the traditional watch. Pic: Supplied JOHANNESBURG - Design choices are made to reflect style, function, and purpose.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 is designed to achieve all three goals through an aesthetic that pushes a bold, youthful energy, while keeping a classic look and feel. It is an approach that has won admirers since the Watch series was launched and has evolved into the vibrant and eye-catching watch face of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2.

Both the 46mm and 42mm models feature large selection of interactive watch faces that allow users to express their personalities and sense of style in the way they choose.





Watch Faces for every occasion





Fashion decisions can be made in the moment based on mood, occasion or simply from something that catches your eye. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 gives users the power to make quick and easy switches in the kind of watch face they prefer. Huawei has added a watch face market in order to satisfy users’ increasing demand for customization. Users can choose their new watch face from a wide range of themes and styles to meet the needs of different scenarios and stand out from the masses. There is also support for third-party watch faces (availability varies by country), and watch faces will be continuously updated and added for users to download.

The Huawei Watch GT 2. Photo: Supplied.







A high definition precise touch screen: for a vibrant experience





Huawei, known to have a deeply rooted strength in innovation, manages to avoid visual aesthetic fatigue and maintains the design basis of the previous generation while showing the results of optimizing design in their new product. Its 1.39-inch precise HD touch screen reaches up to 454x454 resolution for a clearer image. Because the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 uses an HD OLED screen, which possesses a wider color range and a thinner design than an LCD screen, it has contrast and color fullness that surpasses what’s typically seen on a TV. The improved color display provides users with the ultimate visual experience.





Huge 3D glass screen packs vibrant display





The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 blends the classic design aesthetic of the first-generation device with a classic exterior and adds a flatter field of view touching on the boundless experience upgrade. It employs an integrated 3D glass design that is concise, refined and fashionable.





The 46mm series is designed with the concept of “engraving aesthetics”. The mirror is designed with beveled sculpture and the casting is tough yet wearable, creating an experience that is excellent and enduring. The glass mirror uses delicately engraved craftsmanship with the 3D curved glass created by gemstone processing technology.





The curved surface of the 42mm series has an understated elegance that flows into a slender 9.4mm metal frame.

Huawei’s new fitness wearable, the Huawei Watch GT 2, will soon be available in South Africa on 17 October. Photo: Supplied







Ultra-low power consumption to boost endurance





The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 goes beyond than the previous generation WATCH GT with the KIRIN A1 chipset to further improve on battery life. The Kirin A1 chipset is designed with ultra-low power technology that means the 46mm HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 can operate continuously for up to two weeks. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 42mm series can operate continuously for up to one week.





Train how you want, when you want





Achieve your new personal best times and push past your blocks more consistently with the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 smartwatches. In the sports mode, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 is compatible with 15 sports, such as running, walking and cycling. The watch provides full-scale monitoring of approximately 190 types of data giving targeted pre-exercise data analysis, data recording analysis during the exercise and professional advice afterwards.





Monitoring your health and wellbeing





The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 is a user’s always on-call health advisor providing all-day physical status information to help them develop healthy living habits and lifestyles. The smartwatch allows users to see their heart rate and monitor bradycardia and heart failure. Unless in the sports mode, the user will be alerted if their heart rate is above 100 bpm or below 50 bpm for more than 10 minutes.





HUAWEI TruSleep™ 2.0 keeps track of a user’s sleep patterns, real-time heart rate, sleep breathing quality and uses big data analysis to rate sleep quality to provide sleep improvement suggestions.





HUAWEI TruRelax™ records HRV (heart rate variability) values and providing feedback on the user's stress index. This can then be used to help reduce stress. The watch also has a sedentary alert to remind the user to stand up and move around after a certain period of time.





HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 46mm is priced at AED849 for Sports, AED949 for Classic and AED1149 for Elite models. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 46mm became available on October 22nd, 2019 across Huawei experience stores and select retailers in the UAE.



