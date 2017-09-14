CAPE TOWN - If Leaders are made, Cape-Town local Professor Louis Fourie is the maker of leaders in the technology sector. Fourie is passionate about looking at the way technology changes how we do things and in sharing his knowledge with others.

In Teaching and Learning with Technology Day 2016 lecture that he gave, Fourie said: “Our biggest problem as academics is that we believe things must be done in the same way and the older we get it becomes harder to get away from the paradigms. We have to think anew. We don’t live in the industrial age any more or work on a production line in simple jobs.”

His exceptional technology and leadership in nurturing innovative technology leaders in South African academic institutions is there for everyone to see. He is involved in various research projects regarding knowledge management, e-government, e-business, e-learning, bridging the digital divide, and concept maps as a business tool.

Taught worldwide

Fourie has taught at various other universities, including Fort Hare, North West, Johannesburg, Tshwane, Bond (Australia), West Florida (USA), Ndejje (Uganda) and Stellenbosch.

In 2010, the then Computer Society of South Africa (CSSA - now known as The Institute of IT Professionals South Africa), recognised his contribution with the CSSA ICT person of the year award.

Peter Waker, CSSA Western Cape Chapter: vice chairperson, said at the time Fourie won the award not only for the impact of his research, consulting work, training and mentoring in the Western Cape, but for his impact in the area of the public understanding of the possibilities and opportunities of the internet. Fourie had presented weekly ICT talks on RSG national radio.

He currently serves as the deputy vice-chancellor: knowledge and information technology services at Cape Peninsula University of Technology, where he is mainly responsible for technology leadership and education.

Fourie envisions technology as a way of helping South Africa transform. He commented in a working paper, Enhancing the livelihoods of the rurual poor through ICT, looking at South Africa, "ICTs are a driver and enabler, enhancing livelihoods for the rural poor, enabling socio-economic development and empowering the rural poor to say: I conquer tomorrow!”

This vision is evident in his contribution for the design of the upcoming International Master Data Quality Conference, taking place on September 19, which will map the way forward as to how organisations can derive value from data in South Africa.

As Fourie builds the technology bridges for South Africa tomorrow, his depth of knowledge and his communication to others leads us to an innovative future.

-BUSINESS REPORT