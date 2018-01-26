INTERNATIONAL - Apple has released the new iOS 11.3. update and it has new features such as new Animoji, more insight into battery health, an update for ARKit and many more.

READ ALSO: Apple may discontinue he first generation iPhone X

The company added Advanced Mobile Location, which a feature that automatically sends a user's location to emergency services when someone calls. The Advanced Mobile Location is only available for iOS users in the UK, Belgium, New Zealand, Sweden, Lithuania, and some parts of Lower Austria.

The feature activates GPS and Wi-Fi services when someone calls any emergency number and then sends a text with caller's location to responders. Apple has previously implemented other emergency-oriented features, including "Emergency SOS," which calls local emergency numbers.

Users can also add emergency contacts who will be alerted to an SOS emergency with a text message and a user's current location.

READ ALSO: New iOS 11 features that you may not know about

A separate feature, called Medical ID, lets first responders access medical information, including allergies, conditions, weight, and medications, from the lock screen.

TOP STORY: Class action worth R17bn against Steinhoff planned

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE