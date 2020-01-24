The Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite will be available in SA in February









Samsung has unveiled the new Galaxy Note10 Lite which will be available in South Africa in February. Photo: Samsung DURBAN - Samsung has unveiled the new Galaxy Note10 Lite which will be available in South Africa in February. The new Lite model brings key premium features such as the latest camera technology, signature S Pen, immersive display and a long-lasting battery at an accessible price point. According to the smartphone maker, the Galaxy Note Lite is perfectly positioned between the Galaxy A Series and Samsung’s flagship devices. "The Galaxy Note devices have met consumer demands around the world and has proven to be popular in South Africa. These devices represent our continuous effort to deliver industry leading innovations, from performance and power to intelligence and services," Justin Hume, Director: Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa. Hume added, "The Galaxy Note10 Lite will introduce those distinct key premium features that make up a Galaxy Note experience at an affordable and unrivalled value".

The premium Note experience and increases users productivity on the Galaxy Note10 Lite with the signature S Pen. Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support means users can navigate a presentation, control your video content or take a picture, all with a simple click of the S Pen. The Samsung Notes app makes note taking faster and easier when on the go and the handwritten notes can be turned into text for easy editing and sharing.

The Galaxy Note10 Lite offer edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays with a 6.7-inch screen size, the display provides an expansive and immersive experience.

The device is packed with a large 4500mAh battery and super-fast charging capabilities.The Galaxy Note10 Lite comes with Samsung’s ecosystem of apps and services, including Bixby, Samsung Pay and Samsung Health. As you would expect, this device is also protected with defense-grade security platform Samsung Knox.

The Galaxy Note10 Lite is available in Aura Glow and Aura Black.

Galaxy Note10 Lite Specifications Display 6.7-inch Full HD+

Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display,

2400×1080 (394ppi) Camera Rear: Triple Camera

Ultra Wide: 12MP F2.2

Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF F1.7 OIS

Telephoto: 12MP AF F2.4 OIS

Front: 32MP F2.2 Body 76.1 x 163.7 x 8.7mm, 199g AP 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Memory 6/8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage Battery 4500mAh OS Android 10.0

