DURBAN - Samsung has unveiled the new Galaxy Note10 Lite which will be available in South Africa in February.
The new Lite model brings key premium features such as the latest camera technology, signature S Pen, immersive display and a long-lasting battery at an accessible price point.
According to the smartphone maker, the Galaxy Note Lite is perfectly positioned between the Galaxy A Series and Samsung’s flagship devices.
"The Galaxy Note devices have met consumer demands around the world and has proven to be popular in South Africa. These devices represent our continuous effort to deliver industry leading innovations, from performance and power to intelligence and services," Justin Hume, Director: Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa.
Hume added, "The Galaxy Note10 Lite will introduce those distinct key premium features that make up a Galaxy Note experience at an affordable and unrivalled value".