An invite by Samsung to its 10th-anniversary event which was reported by the Wall Street Journal.

CAPE TOWN – Samsung Electronics plans to launch its 10th-anniversary flagship phone lineup in San Francisco and London on the 20th of February. This is according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, which stated that Samsung will show off a “fully functional” version of its long-in-development foldable phone.

However, Samsung has not confirmed the Samsung Galaxy S10 name or any details in its invite, but it does cite the fact that 'this year marks the 10-year anniversary of the Galaxy series'.

Rumours suggest the Galaxy S10 will have a reduced top bezel, as well as a front camera situated in the top right corner of the device.

Other rumours say that the S10 will include an in-screen fingerprint sensor, a three-lens rear camera, and a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

According to a report by Gizmodo UK, the device will come in three variants which is an entry-level 5.8-inch S10 Lite will reportedly start at £669 (R11867) followed by the 6.1-inch S10 at £799 and the range-topping S10 Plus at £899.

A report by Forbes also shared this information stating that the Galaxy S10 will come in three variants, instead of the usual “standard” and “plus” configurations.

A report from GF Securities claims the maxed-out Galaxy S10 will ship with a staggering 12GB of RAM and a gargantuan 1TB of internal storage.

The Verge reported that Samsung is reportedly planning on replacing the iris scanner on the Samsung Galaxy S10 device with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Another rumour shared by Samsung leaker Ice Universe, suggests that the Galaxy S10 will get an Infinity-O display.

Galaxy S10+ protective film pic.twitter.com/zTV3qHEdOJ — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 4, 2018

We will just have to wait and see what Samsung has in store for us as time gets closer.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE