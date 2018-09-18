JOHANNESBURG – G iant tech companies tend to employ some very serious people; however, Google’s programmers have broken the mold over the years by littering the Net with little nuggets, inside jokes and hidden messages where users would least expect them.
Here’s a list of the top 20 most fun “Easter eggs” Google has brought to us over the past 20 years.
- Typing “Google in 1998” into the search bar will take you on a trip down memory lane – the results page is formatted exactly the way Google appeared in 1998.
- Search “Build with chrome” and click “I’m feeling luckily” for a game of LEGO.
- Type “play snake” into your search bar to play a round of your favourite Nokia 5110 game, albeit with sleeker interface and sound-effects.
- Type “pacman” into your search bar to fire up a round of catch with your favourite gameboy critters.
- Heads or Tails – making tough decisions remains just as easy as it was back in the day: Type “flip a coin” into your search bar and Google will do just that – flip a coin!
- If the decision you need to make is a little bit more complicated you can always search “roll a die”.
- Naughts & Crosses – search for “tic-tac-toe” to challenge your computer to a game.
- Searching for “sonic the hedgehog” will call up an interactive Sonic logo complete with sound effect and iconic spin.
- Search for “solitaire” to play a round against the computer.
- Launch an image search of “Atari breakout” to play the game.
- Search for “zerg rush” to play a game and improve your mouse-eye coordination while you're at it.
- Search “I’m feeling curious” for a Chappies-esque fun fact.
- Disable your internet connection, then go to your Chrome browser and hit the space bar to call up a game of T-Rex Runner where you help the pixelated dinosaur navigate a cactus obstacle course.
- Search “spinner” and you can toggle between a number spinning wheel and a fidget spinner.
- Search “internet speed test” to check how fast your connection is running.
- Search “breathing exercise” if you are feeling a bit stressed and just follow the instructions to calm yourself down.
- Type “Google gravity” into search bar and click “I’m feeling lucky” and watch your browser succumb to the force.
- Type “epic google” into the search bar and click “I’m feeling lucky” to see just how big Google can get.
- Search “blink html” to see a canny demonstration of basic coding.
- Type “Google sphere” into the search bar and click “I’m feeling lucky” to orbital results.
– BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE