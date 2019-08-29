Stefan Du Plessis, Chief Commercial Officer at Eiffel Corp. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN – The University of Pretoria (UP) and Eiffel Corp (as the provider of Modo Campus in South Africa) have partnered to create the UP Mobile App. The innovative UP Mobile App, built on the Modo Labs platform, offers students, staff and alumni an “always-on”, a localised place to access all necessary and relevant information with ease. With a dedication to mobility and accessibility, the UP App features unique benefits for students, including online access to study material; navigation of campus grounds using Google Maps; and the power to connect with alumni for advice, support or mentorship, to name a few. For UP, the UP Mobile App empowers staff to access vital operational and HR documents, such as leave information and salary slips.

All of the features of the app are dependant on the user of the app. The app is available on both iOS and Android.

After surveys were conducted with the UP staff, it was decided that an app would be the ideal platform to facilitate both the UP website and UP portal content in one convenient location which can utilise a “one-click” functionality.

The UP Mobile App was officially launched at an event held at the University of Pretoria’s Future Africa Campus on 13 August 2019. Stefan Du Plessis, Chief Commercial Officer at Eiffel Corp referred to the partnership as a step towards "… realising the potential of technology in furthering education".

Modo Campus is recognised as a leading platform within the global market. It was founded by a team from MIT and is currently trusted and used in over 30 countries by hundreds of companies, institutions and hospitals.

The creation of the UP Mobile App on the Modo Labs platform marks a milestone as it is the first public university in South Africa to utilise this technology. As an enterprise-scale mobile and communication platform, the creation of institutional or corporate apps – without the need for coding skills - becomes easily accessible, and thereby perfect for all markets.

According to Dr Wimpie Beeken, Information Technology Services Capability Development Management at the University of Pretoria, UP chose to partner with Eiffel Corp rather than develop its own app, to save both time and budget.

"Our approach was that we would rather purchase than develop something, that was our vision. When we engaged with Eiffel Corp and they presented the Modo Labs Solution (Modo Campus©), we did a bit of our own homework and it showed us that Modo Labs has successfully been used across the globe at other universities. This partnership fit what we needed. This is a solution that is fit for purpose in the higher education space," said Beeken.