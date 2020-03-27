These five apps make local lekker again

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - The Huawei AppGallery – Huawei's official app distribution platform – provides intelligent recommendations of popular local apps. This enables users to access geographically relevant apps quickly and easily. Huawei has also added a ‘wishlist’ to their Huawei AppGallery to allow users to identify desired apps that are not currently offered. Once this app goes on-shelf, the user who submitted the request receives a notification. So, how are the local apps being used to address South African challenges? Namola The Namola app allows users to request police assistance at their GPS-calculated location, instead of simply phoning 10111 and requesting assistance via telephone.

This increases response time and efficiency in an emergency situation by ensuring that police from the closest station are dispatched. It also decreases the chance of misinformation and misunderstandings — a problem that can arise when information is passed telephonically.

Namola’s website data analytics allow police to identify crime hotspots and deploy resources accordingly. The app also allows citizens to rate police responses, and for police to rate citizen call-outs, ensuring there is a feedback loop.

Load Shedding Notifiers

Discussions around the various stages of load shedding have become as commonplace in South Africa as sunshine and braais. But now there are apps to help us to manage the inconvenience.

Load Shedding Notifying apps such as EskomSePush and Load Shedding Notifier monitor the current Eskom load shedding status and notifies you if the power is scheduled to go off in your area.

JOOX Musicc

The JOOX app allows users to listen to top South African hip-hop, kwaito, Afrikaans, pop, electronic, and rock songs, but also offers all the chart-topping international tracks across every popular music genre.

Takealot

With the slogan ‘fast, reliable delivery to your door’, Takealot has brought convenience and choice to harried South African shoppers.

Gone are the days of driving across town from one mall to the other to find your colour, size or specification – this app offers safety and security from the comfort of your home or office.

MiBlackBox

MiBlackBox is the perfect app for a witness, a victim or a bystander to record an event for future reference or proof. At a touch of a button, MiBlackBox records sounds, phone calls and videos and uploads them to a cloud server. This means that whatever happens to the phone, the recordings will all be safe.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE