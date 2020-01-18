These were the most downloaded apps on IOS and Android in 2019









The Sensor Tower Store Intelligence Data Digest report has compiled a list of the most downloaded Android and iOS apps of the 2019. Photo: File DURBAN - The Sensor Tower Store Intelligence Data Digest report has compiled a list of the most downloaded Android and iOS apps of the 2019. The report showed that worldwide app downloads totaled 28.7 billion in 4Q19, a 4.7 percent year-over-year increase. 2019 full year downloads grew 9.1 percent to 114.9B, including 30.6B on the App Store and 84.3 from Google Play. According to the report, TikTok downloads reached an all-time high in Q4 2019 with nearly 220 million installs. This represented a 24 percent increase over Q3 2019 and 6 percent growth Y/Y. On the other hand popular social messaging app WhatsApp remained on top this quarter,leading four Facebook-owned apps in the top five.

The app experienced a huge growth of 39 percent Q/Q in 4Q19, after decreased downloads in the previous four quarters.

The newly launched Disney+ was the No. 9 app by worldwide downloads in Q4 2019. It achieved this number despite launching well into the quarter on November 12

Ever popular Google had six of the top 20 App Store apps in the quarter, including YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, and Google Chrome. Google was the top publisher by App Store downloads in 4Q19.

TikTok climbed to the No. 2 spot on Google Play in Q4 2019, its highest ranking yet 27 percent Q/Q growth boosted it past Messenger for the first time.

Club Factory continued its meteoric rise to reach the top 10, after ranking No. 20 in 3Q19. Only WhatsApp and TikTok had more downloads in India during 4Q19.

Top Publishers

Google passed Facebook to become the top global publisher in Q4 2019. This was the first time Google had more downloads than Facebook in more than five years.

A strong quarter from TikTok propelled ByteDance to No. 3 in 4Q19. It had ranked outside the top five in Q2 and Q3 2019.

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile had more than 180 million downloads in Q4 2019 across the App Store and Google Play Store. This was the best quarter for a game since Pokémon GO’s launch in Q3 2016.

Mobile gaming remained competitive in Q4 2019. No publisher had more than three games among the top 20, and only Lion Studios, Playrix, and Amanotes had multiple titles in the top 20.

Source: Sensor Tower





