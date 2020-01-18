DURBAN - The Sensor Tower Store Intelligence Data Digest report has compiled a list of the most downloaded Android and iOS apps of the 2019.
The report showed that worldwide app downloads totaled 28.7 billion in 4Q19, a 4.7 percent year-over-year increase. 2019 full year downloads grew 9.1 percent to 114.9B, including 30.6B on the App Store and 84.3 from Google Play.
According to the report, TikTok downloads reached an all-time high in Q4 2019 with nearly 220 million installs.
This represented a 24 percent increase over Q3 2019 and 6 percent growth Y/Y.
On the other hand popular social messaging app WhatsApp remained on top this quarter,leading four Facebook-owned apps in the top five.